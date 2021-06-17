Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Heska worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a one year low of $81.98 and a one year high of $226.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -260.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

