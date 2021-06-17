Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.