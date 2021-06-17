Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,233,000.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

