Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackLine by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $103.99 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.63.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

