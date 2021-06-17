Fountain (FTN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $681,198.83 and $8,063.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

