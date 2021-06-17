Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 8%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. 49,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,259,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

