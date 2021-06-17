Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.01

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Frax has a market cap of $118.03 million and $3.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00180507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00905334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,013.20 or 0.99964010 BTC.

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 117,153,377 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

