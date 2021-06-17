Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.52.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 261,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.61. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,320.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

