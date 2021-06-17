Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

