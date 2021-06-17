FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FSK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 52,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

