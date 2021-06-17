FunFair Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

