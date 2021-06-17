Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 386,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 411,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
