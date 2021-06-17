Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 386,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 411,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

