Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

