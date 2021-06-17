Fusion Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,672,420 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

