GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of GameStop worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of GameStop by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $222.97 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.51 and a beta of -2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

