Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $114,172.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $114,172.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.