Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

GLPI stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

