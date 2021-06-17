Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.