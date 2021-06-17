Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several analysts have commented on GECFF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

GECFF opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.55. Gecina has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

