Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 94,468 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £105.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.74.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

