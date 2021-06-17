Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $447,669.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

