Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $194,329.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.