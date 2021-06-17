Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 387,204 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

