Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $43.11. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 13,098 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

