Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,636 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of The Travelers Companies worth $598,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

