Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,742 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Ross Stores worth $641,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

