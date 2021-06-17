Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of D.R. Horton worth $564,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

