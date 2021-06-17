Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of L3Harris Technologies worth $604,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

