Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Align Technology worth $701,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $599.60 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.11 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.