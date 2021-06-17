Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of American International Group worth $576,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

