Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of PACCAR worth $574,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

