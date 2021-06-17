Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Sempra Energy worth $588,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

SRE stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

