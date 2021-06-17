Geode Capital Management LLC Has $605.51 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $605,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.