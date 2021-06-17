Geode Capital Management LLC Has $618.06 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Prudential Financial worth $618,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

