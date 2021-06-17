Geode Capital Management LLC Has $624.92 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $624,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

