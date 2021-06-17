Geode Capital Management LLC Has $684.88 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Synopsys worth $684,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

SNPS opened at $261.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

