Geode Capital Management LLC Has $719.71 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Kimberly-Clark worth $719,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

