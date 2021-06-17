Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Southwest Airlines worth $644,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

