Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Roper Technologies worth $611,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $453.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

