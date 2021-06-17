Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Hilton Worldwide worth $590,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $277,252,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $126.93 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

