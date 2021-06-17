Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of IQVIA worth $607,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IQVIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $244.23 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.09. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

