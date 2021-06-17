Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 162,208 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Sysco worth $569,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

