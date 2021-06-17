Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,994,812 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Uber Technologies worth $712,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

