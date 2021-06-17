Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,468 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Parker-Hannifin worth $695,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

PH opened at $295.95 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

