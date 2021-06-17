Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 96,322 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Agilent Technologies worth $661,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.59 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.