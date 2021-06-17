Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,077,629 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,341,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,077,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of HP worth $707,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $205,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $614,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

