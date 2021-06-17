Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 47,431 shares traded.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,400 shares of company stock worth $68,373.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

