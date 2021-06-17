Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 47,431 shares traded.
GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.
In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,400 shares of company stock worth $68,373.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
