GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $14.03. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,597 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $853.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

