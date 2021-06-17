Georges Antoun Sells 3,007 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24.

FSLR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

