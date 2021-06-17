Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.59. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

